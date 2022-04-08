Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Apr-2022 10:28 AM

Emirates 'gradually' disengaging from lessors: President

Emirates president Tim Clark, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) "Lessors are always out there but they come at a price, these are very expensive entities to deal with. I know the game and over the time I've gradually disengaged from lessors". Sir Tim said: "We are less reliant on them and will do our own deal with manufacturers", adding the pandemic will be an "opportunity to reset what we're doing".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More