Emirates 'gradually' disengaging from lessors: President

Emirates president Tim Clark, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit – 'Airlines in Transition', stated (07-Apr-2022) "Lessors are always out there but they come at a price, these are very expensive entities to deal with. I know the game and over the time I've gradually disengaged from lessors". Sir Tim said: "We are less reliant on them and will do our own deal with manufacturers", adding the pandemic will be an "opportunity to reset what we're doing".