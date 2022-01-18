Become a CAPA Member
18-Jan-2022 5:24 PM

Emirates: Flight suspension extended for South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Emirates Airline, via its official website, stated (17-Jan-2022) all South African passenger services remain suspended until further notice, following the partial resumption of Dubai-Johannesburg operations on 06-Jan-2022, as reported by CAPA. The carrier also confirmed ongoing suspension of flights to and from Zambia and Zimbabwe, while services to and from Morocco, Tanzania, Kenya and Ethiopia are partially resumed. 

