Emirates extends booking waiver for travel through 31-May-2022

Emirates Airline extended (23-Aug-2021) its booking waiver for travel through 31-May-2022, increasing security and flexibility for passengers amid the impacts of COVID-19. Since Mar-2020 the carrier reports over two million booking changes made under its flexible booking policies, with 92,000 customers having exchanged tickets for travel vouchers and 38,000 having flown or planning to fly using redeemed vouchers. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier also extended Silver, Gold and Platinum Skywards memberships due to expire since Apr-2020 until 2022, and has served 7.2 million passengers under its multi risk travel insurance offer launched in Dec-2020. [more - original PR]