28-Sep-2021 5:31 AM

Emirates expands A380 network by 65% in Oct/Nov-2021, adding 280,000 total seats by 2022

Emirates Airline announced (27-Sep-2021) plans to make an additional 165,000 A380 seats available in Oct/Nov-2021 and increase its A380 fleet to 118 aircraft by the end of 2021. The carrier will continue to reactivate grounded A380s and add frequencies on existing A380 routes, along with expanding its network served by the aircraft from 16 to 27 destinations. As previously reported by CAPA the strategy includes deployment on one daily Dubai-Istanbul frequency effective 01-Oct-2021, marking the first A380 operations serving Turkey. [more - original PR]

