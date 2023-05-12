Emirates establishes USD200m aviation sustainability fund for R&D projects

Emirates Airline established (11-May-2023) a USD200 million aviation sustainability fund to finance research and development (R&D) projects focussed on reducing the impact of fossil fuels in commercial aviation. Emirates stated the fund is "the biggest single commitment by any airline on sustainability". Emirates' Environmental Sustainability Executive Steering Group will oversee disbursements from the fund, with support from technical experts, over a three year period. Emirates Airline president Tim Clark stated: "We looked long and hard at the reality we face in commercial aircraft and engine technology, fuel supply chain, and our industry's regulatory and eco-system requirements", adding: "It's clear that with the current pathways available to airlines in terms of emissions reduction, our industry won't be able to hit net zero targets in the prescribed timeline". Sir Tim continued: "We believe our industry needs better solutions, and that's why we're looking to partner with leading organisations on R&D" and committing USD200 million "to invest in advanced fuel and energy solutions for aviation, which is where airlines currently face the biggest impediment in reducing our environmental impact". He clarified that the USD200 million fund "is earmarked for R&D, and not for operating costs like the purchase of SAF or carbon offsets to tick regulatory boxes - activities we consider business-as-usual". Sir Tim concluded: "Our aim is to contribute meaningfully to practical solutions for the long-term sustainability of commercial aviation". [more - original PR]