Emirates Airline, via its official Twitter account, announced (04-Jul-2021) it resumed A380 operations on services from Dubai to Washington, Los Angeles, Toronto, Munich and Zurich effective Jul-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, the carrier plans to activate over 30 of its A380 fleet in summer 2021, supplementing Boeing 777 operations to over 15 destinations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and North America.