Emirates CCO: Interline agreement with Interjet demonstrates 'commitment to Mexico for the long run'

Emirates CCO Adnan Kazim stated (05-Dec-2019) it's enhanced interline agreement with Interjet demonstrates Emirates's "commitment to Mexico for the long run, as we continue to look at ways to build our operations in the market to best serve our customers". As previously reported by CAPA, the interline agreement enables Emirates passengers to connect to 55 destinations that Interjet serves in 10 countries in the Americas. Mr Kazim said the interline agreement will provide Emirates passengers with "increased choice, flexibility and ease of connection to different cities within Mexico and to regional international points beyond". Mr Kazim added the carrier plans to explore "more mutual opportunities" and a "wider scope of partnership" with Interjet in the near future. [more - original PR]