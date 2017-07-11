Emirates outlines contribution to US economy, American carriers 'don't have a leg to stand on'

Emirates stated (10-Jul-2017) it contributed USD21.3 billion in revenue to the US economy, including USD10.5 billion to GDP and USD6.4 billion in labour income, and supported more than 104,000 American jobs in 2015, according to a study by Campbell-Hill Aviation Group. The airline said the impact of its US operations brought more than 580,000 new travellers to the US and generated USD3.2 billion in new trade based revenue. Indirect spending within the US by new passengers combined with new merchandise and service trade created approximately 30,000 jobs and USD4.6 billion of new revenue for US businesses, including USD1.7 billion in labour income and USD2.5 billion to GDP. The airline's purchase of Boeing 777 aircraft in 2015 generated approximately USD1.5 billion of direct revenue for the US aircraft manufacturing sector, supported approximately 1700 direct jobs, USD230 million in labour income and contributed USD445 million to US GDP. Emirates president Tim Clark said: "Campbell-Hill's data reaffirms the significant stimulative effect of Emirates' operations on the U.S. economy. It shows we've brought hundreds of thousands of new travelers to the United States, helped increase competitive air transport options for over a million American and international travellers who flew with us, and contributed to increased demand for US exports in aerospace and many other sectors". Sir Tim added: "Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines and their proxies continually pour money in to lobby and make unfounded accusations against Emirates, but they have never filed a formal US Department of Transportation complaint... Sitting on record profits and with employment in US aviation at an all-time high, the three carriers know they don't have a leg to stand on. Evidence repeatedly points to the benefits that Emirates bring to US consumers and the economy, and the total absence of alleged competitive harm". [more - original PR]