29-Oct-2021 4:11 PM
Emirates boosts operations to Australia, serving Dubai-Sydney daily with A380 from Dec-2021
Emirates Airline announced (28-Oct-2021) plans to increase capacity to Australia in line with the reduction of international travel restrictions effective 01-Nov-2021. Details include:
- Dubai-Sydney:
- Dubai-Melbourne:
- Increased to four times weekly, with the possibility of further expansion subject to demand.
Emirates also stated capacity to both destinations will be restored to 100%. The carrier will maintain services to Brisbane and Perth with capacity restrictions and quarantine requirements in place, in line with government directives. [more - original PR]