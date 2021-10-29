Become a CAPA Member
29-Oct-2021 4:11 PM

Emirates boosts operations to Australia, serving Dubai-Sydney daily with A380 from Dec-2021

Emirates Airline announced (28-Oct-2021) plans to increase capacity to Australia in line with the reduction of international travel restrictions effective 01-Nov-2021. Details include:

  • Dubai-Sydney:
    • Frequency increased to daily with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft effective 02-Nov-2021;
    • A380 aircraft deployed daily effective 01-Dec-2021; 
  • Dubai-Melbourne:
    • Increased to four times weekly, with the possibility of further expansion subject to demand.

Emirates also stated capacity to both destinations will be restored to 100%. The carrier will maintain services to Brisbane and Perth with capacity restrictions and quarantine requirements in place, in line with government directives. [more - original PR

