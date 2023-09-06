6-Sep-2023 1:22 PM
Emirates and United Airlines expand codeshare partnership to Mexico
Emirates Airline and United Airlines expanded (05-Sep-2023) their codeshare partnership to include Cancun, Cozumel, Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, San Jose Del Cabo, Leon/Guanajuato and Queretaro via Chicago or Houston. Mexico is the first country outside of the US to be added to the carriers' codeshare agreement. The carriers' codeshare network now includes 134 destinations accessible from United's US gateways with 100 additional points across the Americas accessible on an interline basis. [more - original PR]