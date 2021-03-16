16-Mar-2021 10:08 AM
Emirates and TAP Air Portugal expand codeshare agreement
Emirates Airline and TAP Air Portugal signed (15-Mar-2021) an MoU to expand their existing codeshare partnership to new routes across the Americas, East Asia and North Africa effective 01-May-2021. The agreement outlines plans to support each party's stopover programmes in Dubai and Lisbon, with Emirates supporting TAP Air Portugal's potential expansion in the UAE. The parties are also expected to enhance cooperation and reciprocal benefits across their respective frequent flyer programmes. [more - original PR]