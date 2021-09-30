30-Sep-2021 10:17 AM
Emirates and South African Airways reactivate partnership
Emirates and South African Airways (SAA) reactivated (29-Sep-2021) their partnership after SAA resumed operations in Sep-2021. The partnership initially covers a reciprocal commercial arrangement, including interlining and codesharing on Emirates' services between Dubai and South Africa from 01-Oct-2021. Emirates and SAA intend to expand cooperation across more domestic and regional destinations in Africa over the coming months, as SAA expands. Emirates will also add more connection options for SAA customers. The airlines are working towards increasing alignment across products, services and loyalty programmes. [more - original PR]