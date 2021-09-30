Become a CAPA Member
Loading
30-Sep-2021 10:17 AM

Emirates and South African Airways reactivate partnership

Emirates and South African Airways (SAA) reactivated (29-Sep-2021) their partnership after SAA resumed operations in Sep-2021. The partnership initially covers a reciprocal commercial arrangement, including interlining and codesharing on Emirates' services between Dubai and South Africa from 01-Oct-2021. Emirates and SAA intend to expand cooperation across more domestic and regional destinations in Africa over the coming months, as SAA expands. Emirates will also add more connection options for SAA customers. The airlines are working towards increasing alignment across products, services and loyalty programmes. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More