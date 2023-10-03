Emirates and Shell Aviation sign SAF supply agreement for Dubai International Airport

Emirates Airline and Shell Aviation signed (02-Oct-2023) an agreement for the supply of over 300,000 gallons of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) for the carrier's operations at Dubai International Airport. The agreement represents the first time SAF will be supplied through the airport's fuelling system. Emirates will track SAF delivery and use data through the Avelia platform to help decarbonise Scope 1 emissions. Scope 3 environmental attributes will be purchased by Shell Corporate Travel to decarbonise its related business travel. SAF deliveries are scheduled to begin by the end of 2023. Emirates president Tim Clark stated: "We hope that this collaboration develops further to provide an ongoing future supply of SAF in our hub, as there are currently no production facilities for SAF in the UAE". [more - original PR]