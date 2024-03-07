7-Mar-2024 12:02 PM
Emirates and ITA Airways sign MoU to expand interline agreement into codeshare partnership
Emirates Airline and ITA Airways signed (06-Mar-2024) a MoU to expand their interline agreement into a codeshare partnership. The agreement will enable Emirates customers to travel to domestic Italian cities and connect to other European destinations via Rome. ITA Airways passengers will benefit from enhanced connectivity via Dubai, enabling travel from Italy to regions across Emirates' network including Australia, the Far East, the Middle East and West Asia. The MoU also aims to establish the expansion of reciprocal loyalty benefits at a later stage. Emirates currently operates 41 weekly frequencies to four Italian destinations. [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - ITA - Italian]