16-Nov-2021 6:44 AM
Emirates and IAI sign agreement for four 777-300ER freighter conversions
Emirates SkyCargo and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) signed (15-Nov-2021) an agreement to convert four Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft to cargo configuration, with an option for further 777-300ER conversions in the future. Conversion of the four initial aircraft is expected to begin in early 2023 and will conclude in 2024. The converted freighters will provide up to 10 additional pallet positions over the 777F production freighter and are part of the Emirates' USD1 billion investment to expand cargo capacity announced at Dubai Airshow 2021. [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - IAI]