Emirates and GE Aviation to develop 777-300ER flight programme using 100% SAF by 2022

Emirates Airline and GE Aviation signed (16-Nov-2021) an MoU to develop a Boeing 777-300ER flight programme using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by the end of 2022. The collaboration is in line with the companies' broader targets of reducing CO2 emissions and is expected to demonstrate the lower lifecycle emissions achievable through the use of widebody commercial aircraft using jet fuel from alternative sources, compared to petroleum based fuels. Emirates Airline COO Adel Al Redha welcomed the agreement, stating the partnership "will be an important step towards securing certification of flights that are powered by 100% SAF". [more - original PR]