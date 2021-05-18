Emirates and flydubai will expand codeshare to 168 destinations in May-2021

Emirates Airline and flydubai expanded (17-May-2021) their codeshare agreement to 168 passenger destinations effective 21-May-2021. The parties will codeshare on 22 additional flydubai destinations, facilitating passenger connections and supporting both carriers strategic schedule adjustments in response to ongoing reductions in travel restrictions. Emirates Group chairman and CEO and flydubai chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the cooperation benefits Dubai International Airport's position as an aviation hub and added: "We are seeing strong customer take-up… We're confident that both airlines will build their networks even better as they chart the path to recovery". [more - original PR]