Emirates and flydubai announce partnership agreement

Emirates and flydubai announced (17-Jul-2017) a partnership to "leverage each other's network to scale up their operations and accelerate growth", while continuing to be managed independently. The partnership includes a codeshare agreement, schedule alignment, network optimisation and frequent flyer programme alignment. The first enhanced codeshare arrangements will commence in 4Q2017 and the partnership will be rolled out over the coming months. The carriers' combined network currently comprises 216 destinations and the partnership aims to open new city pairs. The airlines will further develop their hub at Dubai International Airport, aligning systems and operations. The carriers are also cooperating on initiatives spanning commercial, network planning, airport operations, customer journey and frequent flyer programmes. The airlines' combined network is expected to reach 240 destinations, served by 380 aircraft, by 2022. Emirates Group chairman and CEO and flydubai chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said "this new partnership will unlock the immense value that the complementary models of both companies can bring to consumers, each airline, and to Dubai". [more - original PR]