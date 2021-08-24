Become a CAPA Member
24-Aug-2021

Emirates and CemAir launch codeshare agreement

Emirates Airline and CemAir signed (23-Aug-2021) a codeshare agreement connecting Emirates customers with eight destinations in South Africa via Johannesburg and Cape Town, including two leisure points served exclusively by CemAir. The codeshare covers:

The agreement supports Emirates' ongoing expansion in Southern Africa, complementing its newly expanded codeshare with Airlink (South Africa) and existing agreements with South African Airways and FlySafair. [more - original PR

