Emirates and Airlink expand partnership with codeshare agreement

Emirates and Airlink (South Africa) expanded (16-Aug-2021) their partnership into a unilateral codeshare agreement. The extended codeshare provides Emirates customers with access to more than 40 destinations across South Africa and 12 other African countries, including the following:

Emirates stated the expanded agreement with Airlink "augments" and "complements" its existing partnership with South African Airways (SAA), which will restart once SAA resumes operations. Emirates is resuming and expanding operations to Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. [more - original PR]