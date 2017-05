Emirates Airlines reports 29th consecutive year of profitability in FY2017, despite 'turbulent' year

Emirates Airlines reported (11-May-2017) the following financial highlights for the 12 months ended 31-Mar-2017:

Total revenue: AED85,061 million (USD23,153 million), stable year-on-year; Passenger: AED68,398 million (USD18,618 million), +0.5%; Cargo: AED10,592 million (USD2883 million), -4.9%; Excess baggage: AED392 million (USD106.7 million), -5.1%;

Total operating costs: AED82,626 million (USD22,491 million), +7.7%; Fuel: AED20,968 million (USD577 million), +6.3%; Labour: AED12,864 million (USD3502 million), +3.3%;

Operating profit: AED2435 million (USD662.8 million), -70.8%;

Net profit: AED1250 million (USD340.2 million), -82.5%;

Passengers: 56.1 million, +8.1%;

Passenger load factor: 75.1%, -1.4ppt;

Cargo: 2.6 million tonnes, +2.7%;

Total assets: AED121,558 million (USD33,088 million);

Cash: AED15,668 million (USD4265 million);

Net debt: AED237.9 million (USD64.8 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at AED1= USD0.272198