Emirates Airline announced (04-Aug-2020) plans to expand its network to 70 destinations in Aug-2020, following resumption of daily Dubai-Kuwait City service from 05-Aug-2020 and three times weekly Dubai-Lisbon service from 16-Aug-2020. Upon resumption of these services with Boeing 777-300ER, Emirates will operate more than 50% of its pre-COVID-19 destination network. [more - original PR]