12-Aug-2021 1:37 PM
Emirates Airline to operate 73 frequencies per week to the UK by Oct-2021
Emirates Airline announced (11-Aug-2021) plans to expand to 73 frequencies per week to the UK by Oct-2021, comprising six times daily service to London Heathrow, twice daily service to Manchester, 10 times weekly service to Birmingham and daily service to Glasgow. The airline increased Dubai-London Heathrow frequency to three times daily from 11-Aug-2021 and will continue increasing frequency on the route throughout Aug/Sep/Oct-2021. [more - original PR]