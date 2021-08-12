Become a CAPA Member
Loading
12-Aug-2021 1:37 PM

Emirates Airline to operate 73 frequencies per week to the UK by Oct-2021

Emirates Airline announced (11-Aug-2021) plans to expand to 73 frequencies per week to the UK by Oct-2021, comprising six times daily service to London Heathrow, twice daily service to Manchester, 10 times weekly service to Birmingham and daily service to Glasgow. The airline increased Dubai-London Heathrow frequency to three times daily from 11-Aug-2021 and will continue increasing frequency on the route throughout Aug/Sep/Oct-2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More