Emirates Airline to deploy A350-900 equipment on Dubai-Edinburgh service from 02-Dec-2024
Emirates Airline is scheduled to deploy 312 seat A350-900 equipment on daily Dubai-Edinburgh service from 02-Dec-2024, according to OAG. The service is currently operated using 302 seat Boeing777-200LR equipment. No other carriers operate the route.
