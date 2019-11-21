Emirates Airline signs firm order for 30 Boeing 787-9 aircraft, converting part of 777X order

Boeing and Emirates Airline signed (20-Nov-2019) a firm order for 30 787-9 aircraft, valued at USD8.8 billion at list prices. Emirates will update a portion of its order book by converting 30 777 aircraft into 787-9s. With this conversion, Emirates reduces its 777X order of 156 to 126 aircraft. Emirates still remains the largest 777X customer with 126 aircraft on order and the largest 777 operator with 155 aircraft. Boeing Global Services will also provide timely replacement parts, reduce maintenance times and keep aircraft in service. Emirates chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum stated the 787 will complement the carrier's fleet mix by expanding "operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment". Sheikh Ahmed added the carrier's Boeing fleet is "key" to its "business model to serve international demand for travel" to and through Dubai. [more - original PR]