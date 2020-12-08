Emirates Airline prepares for first premium economy cabin in Dec-2020

Emirates Airline confirmed (07-Dec-2020) the delivery of the first of three new A380s in Dec-2020. The delivery flight of the first A380 was powered by a blend of conventional jet fuel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which marks the first time that SAF has been used by Emirates to power an A380. Emirates Airline president Tim Clark expressed confidence in the A380, noting it will "remain our flagship for the next decade, and we will re-deploy it on more routes as travel demand returns". Of the two additional A380s scheduled for delivery in Dec-2020, one will be equipped with premium economy. Sir Tim stated: "We look forward to introducing our premium economy experience on which will make its debut on an A380 in the coming months, and we will continue to invest in our world-class A380 product experience". [more - original PR]