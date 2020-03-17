Become a CAPA Member
17-Mar-2020 12:34 PM

Emirates Airline make major service changes to Asia Pacific network from Mar-2020

Emirates Airline issued the following service adjustments for its Asia Pacific network from Mar-2020 (Routes Online, 16-Mar-2020):

  • Dubai-Bangkok-Hong Kong: Daily A380 service suspended from 09-Mar-2020 to 31-Mar-2020;
  • Dubai-Beijing Capital: Reduce from twice daily to daily, between 06-Feb-2020 and 31-May-2020;
  • Dubai-Guangzhou:
    • Service cancellation extended until 30-Apr-2020;
    • Daily A380 service to resume on 01-May-2020;
  • Dubai-Hong Kong:
    • Frequency reduced from three times daily to daily, between 08-Feb-2020 and 30-Apr-2020;
      EK380/381: Boeing 777-300ER replaces A380 equipment from 01-Mar-2020 and 01-Apr-2020;
  • Dubai-Peshawar: Five times weekly service to operate to Islamabad from 15-Mar-2020 to 31-Mar-2020. Flight number EK636/637 becomes EK8636/8637; 
  • Dubai-Seoul Incheon: 777-300ER replaces daily A380, between 05-Mar-2020 and 30-Apr-2020;
  • Dubai-Shanghai Pu Dong:
    • Service cancellation extended until 30-Apr-2020;
    • Service initially resumes with daily A380 equipment as EK302/303;
    • Second daily EK304/305 to resume from 01-Jun-2020;
  • Dubai-Sialkot: Seven times weekly service will operate to Lahore from 15-Mar-2020 to 31-Mar-2020. Flight number becomes EK8620/8621;
  • Dubai-Singapore:
    • EK352/353 suspended from 01-Mar-2020 to 28-Mar-2020;
  • Dubai-Taipei Taoyuan:
    • Daily service suspended from 16-Mar-2020 to 31-Mar-2020;
      777-300ER replaces A380 equipment, operating between 01-Apr-2020 and 30-Apr-2020.

