17-Mar-2020 12:34 PM
Emirates Airline make major service changes to Asia Pacific network from Mar-2020
Emirates Airline issued the following service adjustments for its Asia Pacific network from Mar-2020 (Routes Online, 16-Mar-2020):
- Dubai-Bangkok-Hong Kong: Daily A380 service suspended from 09-Mar-2020 to 31-Mar-2020;
- Dubai-Beijing Capital: Reduce from twice daily to daily, between 06-Feb-2020 and 31-May-2020;
- Dubai-Guangzhou:
- Service cancellation extended until 30-Apr-2020;
- Daily A380 service to resume on 01-May-2020;
- Dubai-Hong Kong:
- Dubai-Peshawar: Five times weekly service to operate to Islamabad from 15-Mar-2020 to 31-Mar-2020. Flight number EK636/637 becomes EK8636/8637;
- Dubai-Seoul Incheon: 777-300ER replaces daily A380, between 05-Mar-2020 and 30-Apr-2020;
- Dubai-Shanghai Pu Dong:
- Service cancellation extended until 30-Apr-2020;
- Service initially resumes with daily A380 equipment as EK302/303;
- Second daily EK304/305 to resume from 01-Jun-2020;
- Dubai-Sialkot: Seven times weekly service will operate to Lahore from 15-Mar-2020 to 31-Mar-2020. Flight number becomes EK8620/8621;
- Dubai-Singapore:
- EK352/353 suspended from 01-Mar-2020 to 28-Mar-2020;
- Dubai-Taipei Taoyuan: