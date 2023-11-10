Emirates Airline launches luggage and accessories collection made from upcycled aircraft interiors

Emirates Airline unveiled (09-Nov-2023) its new 'Aircrafted by Emirates' luggage and accessory collection made from upcycled aircraft interiors. The range features a selection of suitcases, backpacks, handbags, cardholders, toiletry bags, belts and shoes made from materials sourced from the carrier's A380 and Boeing 777 retrofitted aircraft. The collection will be offered for sale in 2024 in Emirates Official Stores, with all proceeds to be donated to the Emirates Airline Foundation. [more - original PR]