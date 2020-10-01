1-Oct-2020 9:56 AM
Emirates Airline introduces self service kiosks and bag drops at Dubai International Airport
Emirates Airline announced (30-Sep-2020) the launch of eight self service kiosks and 16 self service bag drop machines at terminal 3 in Dubai International Airport, available to all passengers travelling to all destinations with the exception of the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong. The carrier intends to introduce more self service facilities in the coming months. [more - original PR]