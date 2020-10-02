Emirates Airline further utilises biofuel for crew transportation in Dubai

Emirates Airline announced (01-Oct-2020) a contracted service provider, Al Wegdaniyah, plans to operate all road trips with biodiesel from Neutral Fuels. Consequently, nearly a third of Emirates' dedicated fleet of transport buses for cabin crew in Dubai will operate with biofuel. Emirates is working with other transport suppliers as regards this biofuels initiative, and is also trialling electric buses for the transportation of crew between the Dubai International Airport terminal and aircraft. [more - original PR]