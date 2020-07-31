Emirates Airline experiences increase in bookings since reopening of Dubai borders

Emirates Airline COO Adel Al Redha announced (29-Jul-2020) the carrier has observed "more than 1.6 million searches for destination Dubai on emirates.com" in the three weeks since Dubai reopened its borders to tourists. The carrier has also experienced an "increase in bookings with travellers coming from more than 30 countries including France, Germany, Malaysia, UK and US". Emirates is working with Dubai Tourism and other partners to provide more attractive travel offers and packages, which it expects to announce soon. [more - original PR]