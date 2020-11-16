16-Nov-2020 10:22 AM
Emirates Airline enters interline agreement with FlySafair
Emirates Airline announced (15-Nov-2020) an interline agreement with FlySafair for travellers connecting from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban to FlySafair domestic points in South Africa, such as Port Elizabeth, East London and George. FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said the carrier will "be operating at our full capacity again" as of Nov-2020, "which will see us operating just over 75% of the available domestic seat capacity in South Africa". He added there is a "slow and steady uptick in the volumes of flights" being sold via interline agreements. [more - original PR]