5-Jun-2020 10:34 AM

Emirates adds passenger services to 16 destinations as UAE lifts transit restrictions

Emirates announced (04-Jun-2020) it will offer passenger services to Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane from 15-Jun-2020. The airline will serve the destinations with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The expansion follows the UAE Government's decision to lift restrictions on transit passenger services. Emirates will also offer connecting services from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad from 08-Jun-2020. [more - original PR]

