21-Jun-2022 3:11 PM

Emirates adds capacity across network amid 'record' bookings for VFR and leisure travel

Emirates Airline reported (20-Jun-2022) record booking volumes ahead of summer 2022, with bookings accelerating and over 550,000 passengers expected to travel from the UAE in Jun/Jul-2022. The carrier noted leisure traffic from the UAE will be "at an all-time high", travelling to Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia and the US, in addition to significant demand for VFR travel to the UKIndia, Manila and the Middle East. Emirates will continue to boost capacity in line with demand and plans to deploy A380 aircraft to 35 destinations in summer 2022, along with launching premium economy to London, Paris and Sydney effective 01-Aug-2022. [more - original PR]

