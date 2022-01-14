Emerald Airlines to establish base of operations at Belfast City George Best Airport

Belfast City George Best Airport announced (13-Jan-2022) Emerald Airlines plans to establish a base of operations at the airport and launch the following services with ATR 72-600 equipment:

The services will operate under an exclusive franchise agreement as Aer Lingus Regional, with customers to benefit from a codeshare agreement with British Airways. Emerald Airlines CEO Conor McCarthy stated: "We're confident this news will be welcomed by the business community across the region which depend on connectivity more than ever as the recovery continues... Meanwhile we have received almost 1000 applications for our Belfast based roles and are now in the final stages of our recruiting process with the first round of training commencing in February." [more - original PR]