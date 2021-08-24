24-Aug-2021 5:24 AM
Emerald Airlines enters agreement for six ATR 72-600 aircraft
Emerald Airlines entered (23-Aug-2021) an agreement with Chorus Aviation Capital, for the delivery of six ATR 72-600 aircraft. The first aircraft will join the airline later this month, with the remaining aircraft expected for delivery over the next 12 months. The new aircraft will be configured with 72 new generation seats with a 31 inch seat pitch and fitted with the latest Pratt & Whitney Canada PW127M engines. The new franchise agreement between Aer Lingus and Emerald Airlines will support Aer Lingus's Dublin Hub strategy by providing connectivity from UK provincial airports to North America via Dublin. The agreement will offer connectivity between Ireland and regional airports in the UK. [more - original PR]