Emerald Airlines commences operations with Donegal-Dublin PSO service

Emerald Airlines launched (26-Feb-2022) four times daily Donegal-Dublin public service obligation (PSO) service with ATR 72-600 equipment, the carrier's first ever service. Emerald Airlines CEO Conor McCarthy stated: "Today marks a huge milestone in our journey to become Ireland's largest regional airline. There has been a considerable amount of hard work behind the scenes in order to make this day a reality". [more - original PR]