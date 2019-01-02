Become a CAPA Member
2-Jan-2019 10:44 AM

Embratur reports 29% growth in Brazilian international air network over past eight years

Embratur announced (28-Dec-2018) the Brazilian international air network grew 29% in the past eight years. International flight frequency increased 8% year-on-year in 2018. Regional details are as follows:

  • South Brazil
    • Flight frequency: +36%;
    • Seat availability: +32%;
  • Northeast Brazil:
    • Flight frequency: +20%;
    • Seat availability: +18%;
  • North Brazil:
    • Flight frequency: +13% direct flights;
    • Seat availability: Almost +18%.

Curitiba received the most international frequencies in 2018, up 61%. [more - original PR]

