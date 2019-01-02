Embratur reports 29% growth in Brazilian international air network over past eight years

Embratur announced (28-Dec-2018) the Brazilian international air network grew 29% in the past eight years. International flight frequency increased 8% year-on-year in 2018. Regional details are as follows:

South Brazil : Flight frequency: +36%; Seat availability: +32%;

: Northeast Brazil: Flight frequency: +20%; Seat availability: +18%;

North Brazil: Flight frequency: +13% direct flights; Seat availability: Almost +18%.



Curitiba received the most international frequencies in 2018, up 61%. [more - original PR]