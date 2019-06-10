EmbraerX unveils Beacon business platform to streamline the aviation services ecosystem

EmbraerX unveiled (07-Jun-2019) 'Beacon', its new business platform designed to incorporated the future of work, the sharing economy, and the ever-evolving digital environment in order to serve a diversified fleet of aircraft. The platform is designed to connect and synchronise industry resources, the aftermarket supply chain, and aviation services professionals in a more agile and efficient way, to keep aircraft flying. The launch customer is JetSuiteX, a Dallas-based air carrier that operates 30 seat Embraer jets out of private terminals. [more - original PR]