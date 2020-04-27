Embraer to pursue damages as Boeing 'wrongfully' terminates transaction agreement

Embraer stated (25-Apr-2020) Boeing "wrongfully terminated" the companies' master transaction agreement (MTA). Embraer believes it is in full compliance with its obligations under the MTA. The company stated: "Embraer believes strongly that Boeing has wrongfully terminated the MTA, that it has manufactured false claims as a pretext to seek to avoid its commitments to close the transaction and pay Embraer the USD4.2 billion purchase price. We believe Boeing has engaged in a systematic pattern of delay and repeated violations of the MTA, because of its unwillingness to complete the transaction in light of its own financial condition and 737 MAX and other business and reputational problems". Embraer will pursue all remedies against Boeing for damages incurred. [more - original PR]