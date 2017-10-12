Embraer to establish major flight crew and engineering technician training centre in Johannesburg

Embraer established (11-Oct-2017) a new training centre at Johannesburg OR Tambo International Airport. The Embraer Training Centre will open in 1H2018. It will be the first facility of its kind in Africa to provide this range of training all under one roof, for qualified pilots, maintenance technicians, and cabin crew. The Embraer Training Centre will be equipped with an E-Jets full flight simulator, four flight management system simulators, a door trainer, and an over wing trainer to deliver pilot training and ground school, engineering courses, and E-Jet familiarisation training for cabin crew. When fully operational, the center will be able to train around 2000 aerospace professionals p/a. Airlink will act as the center's anchor and launch customer. Flight crew and engineering technicians will be trained at the new facility. [more - original PR]