Embraer to acquire all electricity in Brazil from renewable sources from 2024

Embraer signed (30-May-2022) an electricity purchase agreement to ensure 100% of electricity acquired in Brazil will be from renewable sources as of 2024. The agreement brings Embraer's public commitment forward from 2025 to 2024. Embraer will have zero Scope 2 carbon emissions in Brazil, purchasing electricity from solar and wind sources, in addition to contributing to the growth of the renewable energy market. Brazil accounted for 67% of Embraer's electricity consumption in 2021. [more - original PR]