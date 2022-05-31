Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-May-2022 12:26 PM

Embraer to acquire all electricity in Brazil from renewable sources from 2024

Embraer signed (30-May-2022) an electricity purchase agreement to ensure 100% of electricity acquired in Brazil will be from renewable sources as of 2024. The agreement brings Embraer's public commitment forward from 2025 to 2024. Embraer will have zero Scope 2 carbon emissions in Brazil, purchasing electricity from solar and wind sources, in addition to contributing to the growth of the renewable energy market. Brazil accounted for 67% of Embraer's electricity consumption in 2021. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More