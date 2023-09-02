Become a CAPA Member
Embraer strategic marketing director: Narrowbody concentration limiting Latin American connectivity

Embraer strategic marketing director Daniel Galhardo Gomes, speaking at the CAPA Latin America Aviation & LCCs Summit, stated (01-Sep-2023) "In Latin America we have plenty of opportunity to reach more and more destinations and offer more air services for our community". Mr Gomes added: "Latin America is the second worst region in terms of connectivity behind Africa. One of the reasons is we have a very concentrated fleet of narrowbodies which limits the possibility to reach more cities".

