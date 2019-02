Embraer announced (26-Feb-2019) the proposed strategic partnership between Embraer and Boeing was approved by its shareholders during an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting. 96.8% of votes cast were in favour of the transaction, with participation of approximately 67% of all outstanding shares. Shareholders approved the proposal that will establish a JV made up of the commercial aircraft and services operations of Embraer. Boeing will hold an 80% ownership stake in the new company, and Embraer will hold the remaining 20%. The transaction values Embraer's commercial aircraft operations at USD5.26 billion, and contemplates a value of USD4.2 billion for Boeing's 80% ownership stake in the JV. Embraer shareholders also agreed to a JV to promote and develop new markets for the KC-390 multi mission transporter. Under the terms of this proposed partnership, Embraer will own a 51% stake in the JV, with Boeing owning the remaining 49%. [more - original PR]