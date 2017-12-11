Embraer Services & Support launches 'TechCare' customer support solutions portfolio

Embraer Services & Support launched (08-Dec-2017) TechCare, a platform designed to deliver a portfolio of solutions focused on improving operational efficiency, extending aircraft service life and maximising the potential of Embraer aircraft. Embraer announced the creation of Embraer Services & Support, a standalone business unit designed to strengthen the company's core know-how and deliver the industry's best service and support to customers, in Dec-2016. Embraer is working to revolutionise its component repair, optimise parts logistics and distribution, integrate services for greater aircraft performance, refine training solutions and bring innovation to the aircraft interiors and enhancements markets. TechCare aims to improve Embraer's customer support, with greater appreciation and anticipation of customers' needs, in order to develop effective, efficient and competitive solutions, while maintaining levels of customer service. [more - original PR]