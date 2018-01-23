Embraer confirms E190-E2 flight tests reveal aircraft is better than original specification

Embraer announced (22-Jan-2018) the final results of the E190-E2 aircraft flight test confirm the aircraft is better than its original specification and "even more efficient" than other narrowbody aircraft. The E190-E2 proved to be 1.3% better than originally expected, which represents a 17.3% improvement compared to the current generation E190, and nearly 10% better than its direct competitor. The cumulative margin to ICAO stage IV noise limit increases from 17 to 20 EPNdB. Flight test results also confirmed the E190-E2 to be better than originally specified with regards to takeoff performance. The aircraft's range from airports with hot-and-high conditions increases by 600nm compared to current generation aircraft, while its range from airports with short runways also increases by more than 1000nm. Pilot transition training time was decreased, with Embraer current generation pilots now only needing 2.5 days of training and no full flight simulator. [more - original PR]