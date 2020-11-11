11-Nov-2020 12:37 PM
Embraer reports USD120m net loss in 3Q2020
Embraer reported (10-Nov-2020) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2020:
- Revenue: USD758.7 million, -35.5% year-on-year;
- Commercial aviation: USD177.2 million, -56.5%;
- EBIT (loss): (USD37.7 million), compared to a loss of USD20.8 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD119.5 million), compared to a loss of USD75.3 million in p-c-p;
- Total assets: USD10,854 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1701 million;
- Total liabilities: USD7954 million. [more - original PR]