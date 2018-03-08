9-Mar-2018 9:06 AM
Embraer reports sharp revenue and profit declines in 4Q2017, profit increase in 2017
Embraer reported (08-Mar-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: USD1733 million, -14.5% year-on-year;
- Commercial aviation: USD800.8 million, -22.4%;
- Operating profit: USD66.7 million, -75.9%;
- Net profit: USD37.6 million, -80.8%;
- 12 months ended 31-Dec-2017:
- Revenue: USD5839 million, -6.1%;
- Commercial aviation: USD3372 million, -4.4%;
- Operating profit: USD329.3 million, +59.9%;
- Net profit: USD262.8 million, +56.6%;
- Total assets: USD11,936 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1271 million;
- Total liabilities: USD7754 million. [more - original PR]
