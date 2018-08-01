Become a CAPA Member
Embraer reports EBIT loss in 2Q2018

Embraer reported (31-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Revenue: USD1257 million, -29.1% year-on-year;
      • Commercial aviation: USD757.1 million, -19.2%;
    • EBIT (loss): (USD17.7 million), compared to a profit of USD177.5 million in p-c-p;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD126.5 million), compared to a profit of USD61.7 million in p-c-p;
    • Commercial aircraft deliveries: 28 aircraft, -20.0%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
    • Revenue: USD2249 million, -20.1%;
    • EBIT: USD8.7 million, -96.0%;
    • Net profit (loss): (USD134.9 million), compared to a profit of USD127.1 million in p-c-p;
    • Total assets: USD11,811 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD1133 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD7821 million. [more - original PR]

