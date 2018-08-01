1-Aug-2018 10:44 AM
Embraer reports EBIT loss in 2Q2018
Embraer reported (31-Jul-2018) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: USD1257 million, -29.1% year-on-year;
- Commercial aviation: USD757.1 million, -19.2%;
- EBIT (loss): (USD17.7 million), compared to a profit of USD177.5 million in p-c-p;
- Net profit (loss): (USD126.5 million), compared to a profit of USD61.7 million in p-c-p;
- Commercial aircraft deliveries: 28 aircraft, -20.0%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2018:
- Revenue: USD2249 million, -20.1%;
- EBIT: USD8.7 million, -96.0%;
- Net profit (loss): (USD134.9 million), compared to a profit of USD127.1 million in p-c-p;
- Total assets: USD11,811 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD1133 million;
- Total liabilities: USD7821 million. [more - original PR]