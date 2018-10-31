Embraer reports drop in commercial aircraft deliveries in 3Q2018, maintains 2018 guidance

Embraer delivered (30-Oct-2018) 15 commercial and 24 executive jet aircraft in 3Q2018, compared to 25 commercial and 20 executive in 3Q2017. Embraer's firm order backlog was USD13.6 billion at the end of 3Q2018, including contracts of the Services & Support segment. Embraer remains confident in its 2018 guidance for 85 to 95 total commercial jet deliveries and 105 to 125 total executive jet deliveries. Embraer expects the Commercial Aviation and Executive Jets segments to deliver a significant volume of aircraft during 4Q2018. [more - original PR]